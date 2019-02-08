Win tickets, travel and hotel to Gradam Ceoil!

The ‘Journal’ has teamed up with the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards 2019 to offer readers a chance to win tickets to the ‘Oscars of Irish traditional music’ in Belfast next week.

The event takes place at the Waterfront Hall on Sunday, February 17.

Four Men & A Dog, will headline the bill. All-Ireland céili band champions, The Thatch Céili Band, will also perform, while the event will feature live performances from six Gradam Ceoil 2019 recipients, who will be recognised for their contribution to Irish music.

We are offering one lucky winner an overnight package, including two tickets to the live concert and awards ceremony; an overnight stay for two people in the Europa Hotel including a full Irish breakfast; and return NI Railways tickets from Derry to Belfast, courtesy of Translink.

To be in with a chance to win, simply answer this question ‘Which TV station presents Gradam Ceoil?’ sending your answer and contact details to Gradam Ceoil competition, Derry Journal, 113-118 Duncreggan Road; Derry; BT48 0AA