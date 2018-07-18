Win your wedding dress at Wedding Fair!

This summer’s Derry Journal wedding fair is on Sunday, August 19 from 1-4pm at the Millennium Forum.

The organisers are constantly working to bring visitors and exhibitors the very best wedding fair every time and so this Summer, they have a newly branded event with lots more happening on the day than ever before! You’ll not want to miss it we promise!

The Derry Journal Wedding Fair is delighted to welcome back the chance to ‘Win Your Wedding Dress at our Wedding Fair’, courtesy of local bridal boutique Beautiful Day Bridal Cottage! Brides can enter the competition during the wedding fair, to win their wedding dress to the value of £1500 from the wonderful dress ranges presented by Beautiful Day Bridal Cottage. Terms and conditions apply.

The Derry Journal is proud to work with Beautiful Day Bridal Cottage once again. They stock brands they are passionate about and love, designer couture wedding gowns by Maggie Sottero, Mori Lee and Essense. Beautiful Day Bridal Cottage are there for you as you prepare to dress for one of the biggest days of your life. They offer personal service with expert advice in a friendly atmosphere. So why not book in for one of their bridal consultations where they will use their expertise to find you your ‘perfect dress’. Do it in style and make their bridal shop your first (and last) stop in finding the wedding gown of your dreams.

The Derry Journal and Beautiful Day Bridal Cottage are thrilled to work together once again in offering one lucky bride the chance to win their wedding dress from the store’s wedding dress ranges. Enter the competition inside the fair on the day.

Organisers are so excited to bring, for the first time ever, a full-on entertainment showcase throughout the afternoon, courtesy of GH Entertainment. Glen Houston Entertainments was established in 2003 and has become one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of corporate and wedding entertainment. It takes pride in promoting top quality entertainment at affordable prices and providing a service that is second to none. Throughout the afternoon, they’ll be performing a selection of their most popular wedding entertainment acts, but their website shows the full range of acts available. Derry Journal and GH Entertainment are delighted to join together in this venture, bringing our wedding fair audience something different to help them plan their big day.

Admission in to the wedding fair on Sunday, August 19 is only £2, or why not use the 2 For 1 entry voucher printed in the Derry Journal on weeks August 6 and 13. (no photocopies accepted). So make sure to save this date!

Exhibitor spaces are limited so to book a stand now, contact Julie on 028 3839 5504 or email mailto:julie.forde@jpress.co.uk