Windscreen of lorry damaged outside livestock market

The windscreen and lights of a lorry have been damaged outside the Lisahally Livestock Market in Derry.

Police in Strand Road are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage at the market on the Temple Road on Tuesday, November 27.

Constable McCausland said: “Shortly before 9pm, it was reported that a Scania livestock lorry parked in the area was damaged. The windscreen and lights were significantly damaged, which would be consistent with a report of criminal damage rather than a road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the vehicle being damaged or any suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1239 27/11/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”