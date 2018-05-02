‘Wise up’ Tierney tells security alert culprits

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has hit out at those responsible for an elaborate hoax bomb attack on a local family and warned that they should “wise up”.

Mr Tierney said: “It is absolutely disgraceful that residents had to be evacuated from their homes today because of the discovery of a suspicious object in Drumleck Drive.

“Those responsible need to get off the backs of this community.”

Police have confirmed that the family targeted have a son who is a PSNI officer.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “It is shameful that this family are being needlessly targeted by cowardly thugs who have no thought for the impact their actions are having on a couple who have lived here all their lives.

“The fact this device was an elaborate hoax does not diminish the fear and disruption it has caused.”

Colr. Tierney meanwhile said: “While the alert was later confirmed to be an elaborate hoax, the inconvenience and fear this incident caused to the community is shameful.

“It’s time those responsible caught themselves on.

“The message from the community in Shantallow to those responsible is to wise up.”