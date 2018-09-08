With 6,000 dying annually suicide knows neither class nor creed, says councillor

With 6,000 people in Ireland and Britain dying by suicide each year it's a tragic phenomenon that cuts across boundaries of class, politics and creed.

That's according to Sinn Féin health spokeswoman, Councillor Patricia Logue, who ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day this Monday has urged people to be vigilant and reach out to friends and family and encourage them to talk about how they are feeling.

“More than 800,000 people take their lives each year across the world, with up to 25 times as many make a suicide attempt," she said.

“In Ireland and Britain more than 6,000 people die by suicide a year, an average of 18 a day.

“Behind all these statistics are real people, and families who are still hurting and lives left shattered.

“I would encourage everyone to reach out to friends and family and encourage them to talk about how they are feeling," she added.

Colr. Logue said people should not underestimate how significant an impact talking and listening can have.

“This simple task can have a huge impact on someone who is struggling.

“Sinn Féin will continue to give support to people on this issue and campaign for the appropriate supports and interventions.

“Suicide and mental health challenges know no boundaries of class or political allegiance.

"We all have a role to play in challenging and breaking the stigma associated with suicide and mental health challenges," said Colr. Logue.

The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Anyone of any age living in the North can call the Lifeline helpline for free on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair.

At Lifeline you can talk to a professionally trained counsellor who will listen, give help and support, in confidence.