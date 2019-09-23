Woman (69) dies after struck by car in Donegal

A 69 year-old woman was killed in Donegal on Sunday after she was struck by car.

The female pedestrian was fatally injured after she was struck by the vehicle at Tinnycahill, Clar, Co. Donegal at approximately 8:00pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 0719858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.