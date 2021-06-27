Woman clinging to cliff at Binevenagh mountain in County Derry winched to safety

North West Mountain Rescue, Coleraine Coastguard and it's counterpart from Ballycastle Coastguard were tasked to the scene at 9.30pm on Saturday evening.

A host of other rescue experts and agencies from both sides of the border were also scrambled.

They responded to a call that a "person clinging to the edge of a cliff at Binevenagh Mountain".

"In a major rescue operation coordinated by Belfast MRCC, a coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered 150 feet to secure the casualty before she was winched to safety by R118 Irish CG helicopter from Sligo," Coleraine Coastguard said.

"Also in attendance were PSNI, NI Ambulance Service, North West Mountain Rescue Team and Community Rescue Service.

"All the agencies worked closely together to ensure a good outcome to a very difficult rescue in challenging terrain."

North West Mountain Rescue confirmed it was also tasked to the scene by.the Police Service of Northern Ireland "to assist a walker who had got into difficulty on Binevenagh mountain".

"Team members worked in tandem along with personnel from Coleraine Coastguard and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Team to secure the casualty on the cliff then winched off the mountain by Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 (Sligo based) and onward to hospital.

"With the assistance of PSNI, Community Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service a successful rescue was achieved. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.