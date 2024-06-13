Woman killed in tragic Castlederg road accident named as Patricia McGarvey (75)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner has sadly passed away after a three-vehicle road collision outside Castlederg on Wednesday.

Seventy-five-year-old Patricia McGarvey died after the incident on a section of the main road between Strabane and Castlederg near Spamount.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Mrs. McGarvey was airlifted to hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries.

Casualties from two other involved vehicles involved in the collision sustained non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said police in Strabane were dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Strabane Road, between Castlederg and Erganagh.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received at approximately 2.10pm on Wednesday, June 12 of a three-vehicle collision in the Strabane Road area between Listymore Road and Dunrevan Road.

“The collision involved a blue Audi A3, silver MG HS Excite and red Vauxhall Corsa.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI.

“First aid was provided at the scene, and the driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa, 75-year-old Patricia McGarvey from the Castlederg area, was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance. She sadly passed away in hospital.

“Casualties from the two other involved vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what occurred is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield would appeal to anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or phone footage to contact them via 101, quoting reference number 780 12/06/24.”