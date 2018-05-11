Woman rescued from River Foyle by FS&R

Local people who activated life rings to help rescue a woman who had entered the River Foyle have been praised.

Foyle Search and Rescue managed to save the woman from the River during the incident on Thursday night.

The Derry charity said that at 9.30pm its crews were tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to reports that a person had been observed entering the River.

“FSR Boat crew and shore Teams at base preparing for duty responded. On arrival the crew located and rescued a female from the river.

“The female was transferred to FSRs Treatment room and treated for Cold Water Shock by FSR First Aiders and Responders then being assessed by Paramedics.”

FS&R said she was then transferred onward to Hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. “Appreciation to members of the public who activated the Life Rings in the vicinity, also to CCTV and the PSNI for their assistance and quick response to this incident,” the charity stated on its Facebook page.