Woman stoned in head, two police injured, car torched, and 26 petrol bombs thrown in third night of Derry disorder

A woman was stoned in the head, a car torched, and 26 petrol bombs thrown at police, during a third night of disorder in Derry in the run up to the Twelfth.

Top Derry police officer Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said three arrests have already been made in relation to the anti-community activity.

Police confirmed that the woman was injured after she was struck on the head with a stone and two officers injured after they were struck with bricks.

The car was set on fire in Fahan Street, while the Lecky Road was also closed for a period of time after pallets were placed across the road and set on fire.

Chief Inspector Hutton said it was dismaying those responsible for the disruption had persisted on a third consecutive night despite the people of the Bogside coming out in force at a rally on Monday to oppose anti-community and sectarian attacks in the Bishop Street/Fountain area.

“We are disappointed that some people decided to continue the public disorder in the Bogside last night, despite the clear message from the community earlier," he said.



“This morning, following the disorder in the Bogside area of the city last night, we have two officers and a member of the public injured. I am very proud of how my colleagues stood in the face of danger, working to bring this situation under control but I am saddened and angry that again we find ourselves subject to serious violence from the communities we serve. Let me be clear, we have made three arrests last night and with a robust criminal justice strategy in place, there will be more.



“The local community needs to see a resolution to this issue now. Collectively, we cannot afford to wait and we cannot have night after night of violence on our streets. Following three nights of disorder, we have a number of police officers who are no longer available to deliver their core policing duties, protecting the communities they serve," added Chief Inspector Hutton.

The local police commander also presciently warned that the timing of the disorder was potentially damaging for tourism and investment.

“And the huge impact on our city cannot be ignored. As we strive to promote our positive image, the negative effect of these violent pictures on jobs, tourism and investment cannot be underestimated.

"We do not want to take a backward step. I urge all those with influence to urgently use it to bring a resolution to the violence and work towards a longer term solution for the issues affecting this area," he said.