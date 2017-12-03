Work on 3G pitch to start on Monday

Work on a new 3G pitch and netting in Brooke Park will get underway on Monday.

It's hoped the new amenity will be finished by Christmas.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said: “I am pleased to have received written confirmation from the Council that contractors will be on site this coming Monday,December 4, 2017, to commence the planned works on the 3G pitch/netting at Brooke Park.

"As per the original schedule, these works are planned to be completed prior to Christmas, subject to how quickly the work can be carried out.

"The Council have also said that they aim to give further updates as the works progress and discuss the transition back to using the pitch once work has been completed."