Work on new barrier welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that work has begun on a new security barrier in front of Home Bargains and neighbouring businesses on the Strand Road.

It comes after intensive lobbying due to the problems created there late at night by car enthusiasts. Colr. Cooper said: “It’s been well publicised in the local press the problems that have been blighting this area late at night in relation to car enthusiasts gathering in this car park and the resulting noise pollution. A number of additional security measures had been put in place but sadly it wasn’t enough .

“I am pleased that the new barrier is now being installed at the entrance to the car park, and will be operational in the very near future. And I have also arranged for the police and wardens to visit the area to ensure it remains quiet.

“If any resident has concerns on this issue, they should feel free to contact me.”