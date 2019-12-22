Work to commence on new Shantallow Community Hub

A contractor has been officially appointed this week to carry out construction work on a new community facility for the Shantallow area.

P&K McKaigue Ltd have been appointed as the Main Contractor on the project and it’s estimated that work will commence on site in January 2020.

Shantallow has been prioritised among a number of areas in need of investment following a review of community facilities right across Derry and Strabane. The new community hub represents an investment of £2.4m stemming from both the local Council and the Department for Communities, through its Neighbourhood Renewal Investment fund.

A second community centre is also at an advanced stage of procurement for the neighbouring Galliagh estate.

The community centre in Galliagh will be the first purpose-built major facility of its kind at this location in the heart of one of Derry’s largest housing communities.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Michaela Boyle, said the new centres would play an important role in the delivery of community services in both the Shantallow and Galliagh areas.

“Investment in local communities is a major priority for Council and that commitment is evident in the significant capital investment in new facilities in recent years,” she stressed. “The new centres will become vibrant and busy community hubs, facilitating new activities and the delivery of vital services within Shantallow and Galliagh.”

The Department for Communities is contributing £1.7m towards the two new community facilities.

Sharon McCullagh, the Department’s Deputy Director, Community Empowerment Division, said: “After many years of partnership working with Council and the local community in respect of both Shantallow and Galliagh community centres, I am delighted the aspirations of the community can now progress to reality.

“I welcome the appointment of the contractor for the Shantallow Community Centre and the progression of the procurement process for the Galliagh Community Centre project.”