Work tools stolen from van in Derry: PSNI Appeal

Police in Derry investigating the report of a theft from a vehicle in the Farren Park area of the city this morning (Tuesday 13 November) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Watkin said: “At around 8am it was reported entry had been forced to a white Ford Transit van parked outside a property and a large quantity of work tools had been stolen.

“It’s believed this occurred sometime shortly after midnight today and 6am this morning. Some of the tools reported stolen include a Makita cordless power tool set containing eight 18 volt 4 amp batteries, a grinder and multi tool and torch.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area just after midnight and 6am this morning and who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area, or any suspicious activity in the area in recent days to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who is offered work tools similar to those reported stolen for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 187 of 13/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.