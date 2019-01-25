Work under way on new Derry Girls mural

Work is now well under way on a huge mural of the cast of Derry Girls in the city centre.

Channel 4 have commissioned the large-scale work as a tribute to the “incredible” backing the show has received locally, ahead of the second season.

Work began yesterday on large mural of the Derry Girls on the side of 'Badger's Bar' on Orchard Street. Locally based UV Arts will immortalise the main characters Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James in paint over the next couple of days. DER0419GS-017

Many shoppers and local people passing through the city centre yesterday stopped to watch the artists working on the mural.

The large mural depicts the five main cast members in their Immaculate Conception College uniforms.

It is being developed by Channel 4’s creative agency, 4Creative, with talented Derry not-for-profit social enterprise group, UV Arts, who use street art as a tool for social change.

The characters in Lisa McGee's hit comedy series - Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James - will be immortalised in paint onto an entire side of Badger's Bar once it is completed.

James Walker, Head of Marketing at Channel 4, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Derry Girls series. Using the skills and artistry of the UV Arts team, in conjunction with 4Creative, we’re kicking off our marketing campaign with a great a piece of artwork that not only pays tribute to Derry city’s culture, people and their spirit, it also brings the mischievous and funny characters of Derry Girls to life.”

Mayor John Boyle said: “There is great anticipation here for the next instalment of the Derry Girls series and this artwork is a real tribute to the cast which will no doubt be really well received by fans.”

Karl Porter at UV Arts added: “It is very exciting to be able to bring a piece of iconic Derry culture to the streets of our beautiful city. The Derry Girls series has enabled the people of Derry to come together through laughter and joy, as a local street art organisation UV Arts been working closely with youth and organisations across the city to bring about vital social change through our street art projects and initiatives.

“The opportunity to immortalise these iconic figures through an amazing new mural can give the city a little hope for the future and spread a little laughter along the way.”