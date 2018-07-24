Workers and residents suffered huge disruption, says Reilly

SDLP councillor, Martin Reilly, has said workers and residents suffered huge disruption in the wake of this morning's car ramming and shooting incident in the Waterside.

Colr. Reilly said: “Police have cordoned off two locations within the Sevenoaks area following reports of two loud bangs in the area this morning. The police remain on the scene and I would encourage people to avoid the area where possible.

“I have spoken with residents and police this morning and will continue to liaise with them.

“This is unwanted and unnecessary disruption to those who are travelling to work and going about their day.

“I would urge anyone who has any relevant information to get in touch with the Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin councillor, Christopher Jackson, said: “It’s very worrying as its reported shots have been fired in this incident at Sevenoaks.

“There is no place for guns on the streets of our city.

“I would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said he understood a car was rammed in the Sevenoaks area early this morning before a number of shots were fired.

A car was subsequently burnt out in the Lincoln Court estate less than a mile away.

"At the scene of incidents in Sevenoaks and Lincoln Courts this morning. Gunshots fired and car burnt out. Very disturbing," he stated.

The 'Journal' understands a number of shots were fired and some spent ammunition casings recovered in the area following the shooting.

The incident occurred in Sevenoaks, a residential area, not far from an old people's home and one of the city's main fire stations.

The PSNI said police were in attendance at an incident in the Sevenoaks area of Derry.

"Cordons have been put in place whilst officers conduct their enquiries and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at present," a spokesman confirmed.

More on this later.