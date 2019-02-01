Workers praised after bus stuck on icy road

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has praised the “tremendous efforts” of employees from Culmore Water Treatment Plant and local construction workers for their quick actions after a bus had got into difficulty in icy conditions and had blocked the road this week.

The workers from the water treatment plant assisted by bringing salt to the Culmore Point Road where the bus was struggling during the treacherous conditions caused by snow and ice across the region on Wednesday.

Colr. Dobbins said: “The workers took it upon themselves to bring bags of salt and spread it to make the road as safe as possible.

“They then assisted the bus driver to negotiate the treacherous road to park safely on a grass verge at Mount Vernon.

“Without hesitation the workers positioned themselves at either end of Culmore Point Road and directed traffic highlighting the danger spots to motorists until the gridlock had diminished and both road and junction was free flowing.”

Colr. Dobbins also commended the efforts of construction workers from a nearby development who helped during the operation.

“Caught up in the gridlock and realising they were going nowhere, they assisted by pushing cars that had little traction on the slippery surface to safety,” she said.

“Finally, a big thank you to all the motorists caught up in the gridlock for showing patience and assistance until the problem was resolved. Well done to all”.

The incident occurred as snow and ice brought much of the north west to a standstill on Wednesday.

Several schools across Derry and Donegal were forced to close, bus services suspended on both sides of the border and many people left stranded due to dangerous conditions on many roads.

Cemeteries and other local facilities were also affected due to the hazardous conditions of footpaths etc.