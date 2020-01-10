Works on Derry city centre foul sewers to take place next week

NI Water, through its appointed contractor BSG Civil Engineering Ltd., will be re-commencing investigation work and undertaking minor repairs on the foul sewer on Foyle Street.

Work will commence on Monday, January 13, and take approximately four days to complete. The work will be located around the junction of Orchard Street/Foyle Street/Water Street, and in order to undertake the works safely it will be necessary to have a one-way closure in place on Water Street, between the junction with Foyle Street and the A2 Foyle Embankment.

There will be no access to Water Street from Orchard Street towards the Embankment, with the traffic diverted to the Foyle Embankment via Foyle Street and Whittaker Street near the Guildhall.

Pedestrian access will remain available at all times. Some parking restrictions will also be in place around the working area.

In order to reduce disruption to traffic and businesses as far as possible the works will be undertaken outside of peak hours between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day. NI Water and their contractor BSG Civil Engineering Ltd, thanked the public for their patience and co-operation as they undertake the essential works.

They warned that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children and asked people to ensure children do not play in or around the site or machinery. If you have any general queries, or specific requirements which you wish to make Water NI aware of, please contact Waterline on 03457440088 and quote ‘KL511 Foyle Street, Derry – Sewer Investigations and Minor Repairs’ or e-mail Waterline on waterline@niwater.co.uk