World class line-up set for ComicCity Guildhall showcase

Comic and film fans will have the opportunity to meet and hear from some of the biggest names in the industry when the ComicCity event returns to the city as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Halloween 2018 programme.

The popular event will take place under the Museum of the Moon artwork at the Guildhall’s Main Hall on Saturday, October 28 and is the only free festival of its type in Ireland and the UK.

It celebrates comic art and culture and will bring a host of talented comic artists and writers to the city including Marvel Comics writer Gerry Duggan, Star Wars costume designer Glyn Dillon and Derry’s own Will Simpson - a storyboard artist on Game of Thrones.

Those attending can buy comics, sketches, art and other merchandise and take part in Cosplay events, where you can meet other people who love to dress up as their favourite characters.

“We have a host of superstar talents alongside local, Irish and UK guests,” explained event organiser David Campbell.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have the Museum of the Moon as a backdrop to the show, it’s going to add that extra magic to proceedings.

“Some of Marvel Comics’ top stars will be visiting, including the writer Gerry Duggan who is visiting from LA and has written some of the world’s top comics, like Deadpool, the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Glyn Dillon is costume designer on Star Wars - and will be taking a break from working on Episode IX to visit the city - having one of the best costume designers in the world visit Derry on Halloween is just amazing.

“The man who designed Kylo Ren’s mask and hundreds of other wonderful characters will be giving advice on cosplay and costumes.

“Some of our other guests include the storyboard artist from Game of Thrones, Will Simpson, who is actually from the city and the storyboard artists from Dr Who and Krypton TV series so it’s a great chance to find out how to work behind the scenes in TV and movies too.”

The packed line-up also includes a number of Monster Comic Art and T-Shirt design workshops that people can sign up to on the day while panel talks are also scheduled, offering an insight into working in comics, television and movies.

Gaming sessions from Upgrade TGC, a local trading card group will offer those in attendance the chance to try their hand at trading card games such as like Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokemon.

UUSU CORE, the Northwest’s Premier Gaming and Anime society will also host gaming activities while local comic book store Angry Cherry will be in the Guildhall with a wide range of very special toys and goodies, for little kids and big kids alike.

While the line-up is every comic fan’s dream, David was keen to stress that ComicCity has something for all the family.

“The show is aimed at those who haven’t picked up a comic before as well as the dedicated comic fans,” he continued.

“We’ve worked with the council to make the event inclusive, accessible and engaging for all ages and interests.

“The show is free so anyone can come in and check things out - you can stay for five minutes or five hours, it’s ideal for families who might want a quick browse.

“Comics are for everyone and what better way to express yourself than through a dynamic, diverse medium like Comics?

“Irish comic creators are making a real name for themselves at the moment with Donegal’s own Nathan Stockman drawing Spiderman for Marvel, as well as creators like Declan Shalvey, artist on Wolverine and Batman, who is from Ennis, County Clare.

“I think it’s important to see local talent do so well, from drawing Marvel Comics to playing football in the Premier League - it can serve as a real inspiration and show a pathway to achieving your dreams.”

The programme is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Tourism N. Ireland International Fund.

The full programme for this year’s Halloween Festival is available online at www.derryhalloween.com