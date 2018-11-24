Yellow lines for bay will improve safety

The proposed installation of double yellow lines to prevent people parking in a vital turning bay at the end of a Rosemount cul-de-sac will prevent residents and delivery drivers having to perform dangerous reverse manoeuvres.

Sinn Fein activist Hayleigh Fleming, who will be standing for the party in the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) in the local government elections next May, has welcomed news that Transport NI are to introduce yellow lines in the bay at Northland Parade.

She said Sinn Féin’s local constituency office had been made aware that the street was becoming clogged up with parked cars and that this was resulting in problems for vehicles turning to leave the street.

“It’s welcome news that since I contacted Transport NI and explained the problems local residents were encountering about the turning bay at Northland Parade that there seems to be a resolution in sight,” said Ms. Fleming.

“Transport NI has told me that yellow lines will be installed there.

“This will hopefully go some to address the problems residents and delivery vans were having at people were using the turning bay for all day parking,” she added.

The local election candidate said the measure will improve road safety in the area.

“It is far too dangerous to expect anyone to have to reverse the entire length of the street just to get out. It’s hoped that these traffic lines will be installed in the New Year and I will be speaking with the PSNI to ensure that enforcement takes place once this happens.

“In the meantime I would ask motorist to show due care and attention whilst going through the area.”