Yellow weather warning remains in place as Derry is hit by spot flooding

Motorists are being advised to take care this Friday rush hour with spot flooding and surface water reported on a number of busy thoroughfares in the city including the Strand Road and Duncreggan Road.

Meteorologists from both sides of the border have warned people to expect heavy rain showers during the course of this afternoon and evening.

The Met Office has warned of heavy rain and strong winds and has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind across the North suggesting some homes and businesses could be flooded.

They have asked people to prepare for spray and flooding on roads that will make journey times longer and to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The Met Office's forecast for this evening is for "heavy rain and strong to gale southeast winds giving some difficult evening rush-hour conditions, some disruption possible."

Met Éireann's forecast, equally, warns that it will be "very wet and very windy this afternoon, with heavy and possibly thundery bursts of rain expected, giving excess water on roads and some spot flooding"

It's expected that the blustery winds will moderate tonight, however, a stiff southwest wind will continue to affect Donegal.