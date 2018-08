The family of a young Derry man missing since Saturday have issued an appeal for help in identifying his whereabouts.

The police and family of 26-year-old Martin Crumlish are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Twenty-six-year old Martin hasn’t been in touch with his family since August 4 and they say this is very out of character for him.

"If you can help us find Martin, please call 101 quoting reference 25 10/08/18."