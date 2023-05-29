News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Young male dies after two car collision on Derry - Belfast Glenshane Road at Dungiven

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a young male has sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:02 BST
PSNI. (File picture)PSNI. (File picture)
PSNI. (File picture)

A spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, 28th May of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa.“Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.”

The stretch of the Glenshane Road were the collision occurred was closed for much of Sunday as police advised motorists to seek alternative routes before the road reopened to traffic at around 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI spokesperson said: “Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 28/05/23.”