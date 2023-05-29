PSNI. (File picture)

A spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, 28th May of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa.“Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.”

The stretch of the Glenshane Road were the collision occurred was closed for much of Sunday as police advised motorists to seek alternative routes before the road reopened to traffic at around 4pm.

