Young male dies after two car collision on Derry - Belfast Glenshane Road at Dungiven
A spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, 28th May of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa.“Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.”
The stretch of the Glenshane Road were the collision occurred was closed for much of Sunday as police advised motorists to seek alternative routes before the road reopened to traffic at around 4pm.
The PSNI spokesperson said: “Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 28/05/23.”