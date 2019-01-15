Young participants of ‘You Know My Name, Not My Story’ praised

Young people from the Enagh Youth Forum have been honoured with certificates by the mayor after completing a range of projects under the ‘You Know My Name, Not My Story’ project.

Organisers said this project was all about encouraging local young people to start thinking about community safety issues.

Mia Brolly receives her 'Save Your Mate' certificate from Mayor of Derry & Strabane Councillor John Boyle

The young people have been working on the project for several months.

To date it has successfully engaged 48 young people aged 12 to 16 and enabled them to participate in a range of outdoor pursuits, as well as gaining qualifications in ‘Roadwise’ and ‘Save Your Mate’.

Dion Coyle (Aged 16) said: “This is a really good project, we learned loads on road safety, visited a car garage and learned about getting a car ready for an MOT and we got to drive ourselves at the Cruise Centre in Eglinton. Everyone is really enjoying it and now we are making a short film.”

The young people are currently working on producing a short film exploring the positives and negatives of living in Strathfoyle and hope to launch the project before the end of February.

Wiktor Wroniak receives his certificate from the Mayor of Derry & Strabane Councillor John Boyle

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, recently presented the young people with their certificates for successfully completing the courses.

Mayor Boyle told the young people gathered: “It’s great to be here this evening to recognise all of your hard work.

“Road Safety is a very important issue and I am delighted that you have all been working hard to promote more awareness amongst young people.

“I am delighted that you are all working in partnership with the Council’s Rural Community Safety Wardens and the PCSP and I am looking forward to coming back out to Strathfoyle when you launch your community safety short film later in the year.”

Paul Hughes Youth & Community Worker with Enagh Youth Forum said: “This You Know My Name, Not My Story Project continues to make a real positive difference to everyone involved in the project.

“On behalf of everyone at EYF, I would like to thank the PCSP for funding the project and for their continued support.”