Young people celebrated at EA Full Attendance awards

Twenty-two students from 16 schools across Northern Ireland were celebrated at the Education Authority’s (EA) 4th Annual ‘Celebration of Full Attendance at School’ event hosted by Coleraine Grammar School.

Young people were recognised at the event for their completion of either 12 or 14 years full attendance at school in June 2018.

Pictured (l-r) Patricia Carville EA Board Member, Amy Boyle, St Louis GS Ballymena, Oonagh Rice Assumption GS, Ballynahinch and Sharon O'Connor EA Chair. Missing from the photo is Peter McCreesh St Louis GS, Kilkeel.

Chair of the Education Authority Sharon O’Connor, presented certificates to recognise completion of a perfect attendance record from primary through to secondary school.

“Approximately 22,000 young people complete their school journey each year when they finish year 12 or year 14. Not many can say that they have done so without missing a day at school. You can be truly proud of this outstanding achievement and this determination will continue to benefit you in later life.” said Ms O’Connor.

Speaking about the importance of good attendance, she said “Raising standards in education and improving the opportunities available to our children is one of EA’s top priorities. Regular attendance at school maximises opportunities for young people by providing them with qualifications, experience and confidence for the best start in life.

“Whilst the majority of pupils do attend school regularly, there are some children and young people who struggle to attend for one reason or another. These young people need our help and support. EA’s Education Welfare Service – offers this help and support to Parents, Young People and Schools,” she added.

Pictured (l-r) Phillip Archibald EA Senior EWO, Dr Clare Mangan EA Director of Children and Young People's Service, Matthew Petticrew Ballymena Academy, Allegra Shaw Slemish College, Sharon O'Connor EA Chair, Rebekah Catherwood Coleraine GS and Emma Kerr Ballycastle HS. Missing from the photo: Adam McCann Ballyclare SS, David Hogg and Lucy Millar Ballymena Academy, Ryan Guy Carrickfergus Academy, Caitlin Leslie Coleraine GS and Amy Boyle St Louis GS Ballymena.

EA Board Member and Chair of the CYPS Committee, Mrs Pat Carville OBE, commended the students and acknowledged the contribution of parents and carers in supporting strong school attendance.

“It is also important that we take a moment to recognise and congratulate the efforts of parents, carers and extended family who have played a significant role in helping you to realise your hopes and dreams, as you take strides towards the next phase of your lives. May I congratulate them also.”

In her closing remarks, Mrs Carville emphasised the benefits associated with pupils who attend school regularly;

“Good attendance undoubtedly helps pupils succeed, but there are benefits beyond the attainment of qualifications. The formation of lifelong learning habits, the ability to make and maintain friendships and relationships, greater self-esteem, and a more active social life outside school are all benefits associated with pupils who attend regularly.”

Back row (l-r) Matthew Donaghey Strabane Academy, Jack Young Limavady GS and Owen McGeehan St Joseph's Boys' School . Front row (l-r) Dr Clare Mangan EA Director of Children and Young People's Service, Richard Smyth Strabane Academy, Sharon O'Connor EA Chair, Adam Canning Strabane Academy and Jodie Nethery Omagh Academy.

Guests were treated to acoustic performances from three incredibly talented pupils Scott McClelland, Johnny Holmes and Joel Fleming who performed cover versions by Ed Sheeran and George Ezra.