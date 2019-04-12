Young people from Derry celebrate EU funded projects

Young people from Derry visited Brussels last month to celebrate the work of EU funded PEACE projects across Ireland.

Harley and Charlotte, participants on the Peace Bytes programme run by The Bytes Project, travelled to Brussels along with Oonagh McAlister, who co-ordinates Peace Bytes across the North.

Once there, they met a range of figures involved in PEACE projects as well as European Union representatives.

The event took place on March 15 and was attended by over 100 EU dignitaries, including Ambassadors, Commission staff, MEP’s and other Commission officials including Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary for the Department of Finance NI and UK Deputy Ambassador to the EU, Katrina Williams.

The annual celebration was organised through the Office of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Harley and Charlotte a had the opportunity to share their experiences of Peace Bytes and how it had impacted upon their lives.

Meanwhile, Oonagh talked about the wider project and the importance of PEACE funding in The Bytes Project’s work.

Using skills he developed during his time working on Peace Bytes, Harley then went on to edit a short film detailing the trip.

All of this was made possible by the Special European Union Projects Body (SEUPB) and their CEO, Gina McIntyre, who took particular care to ensure the young people felt confident and supported.

Speaking after returning from Brussels, Oonagh McAlister, Peace Bytes Co-Ordinator said: “It was a privilege to be invited and a brilliant experience for Harley and Charlotte to be able to share their experiences with such a wide ranging and influential audience.

“I think it also brought home just how important the PEACE IV funded work we do is in terms of engaging with young people in across Northern Ireland, as well as the impact PEACE IV funds have away from our work in Peace Bytes’.