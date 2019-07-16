Young people to host Climate Strike in Derry this week

Young people in Derry are to lead a Climate Strike protest in the city centre later this week.

The event has been organised by local young people involved in the ‘Youth Strike 4 Climate Action’ movement.

Various environmental groups, politicians and others have endorsed such direct action, with this latest strike to take place outside the Guildhall on Friday, July 19, at 1pm, ahead of a wider day of climate action in September.

Such protests were also highlighted by People Before Profit Councillor Eamonn McCann recently as he tabled a motion requesting an urgent report assessing the impact of the activities of Derry and Strabane Council on greenhouse gas emissions.

Colr. McCann also called on the region to move away entirely from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, to congratulate the Extinction Rebellion movement and other activists and to campaign for the completion of Phase Three of the promised upgrade of the Derry-Coleraine line.

He also called for a local multi-agency team to tackle the causes of climate change, saying: “One of the problems of dealing with this is that it is such a vast area it’s almost impossible for one human being to take it in, and the things that need to be done are so drastic they are going to have to be revolutionary. Climate change and breakdown is scary. The only thing scarier is refusing to do anything about it.”

Paying tribute to the “whoosh” of youthful energy leading the charge on climate action, he added: “You want to do something? Make sure you are on a march.. Emulate the young people. I’m not suggesting for a moment all the Councillors should run out of here and sit down and block Shipquay Street ..... but if someone suggests it, I’ll join in!”

He also urged everyone to join a day of action on September 20, and said “everybody in Derry should be there and we should be leading them.”

DUP Ald. Ryan McCready said he didn’t believe “blocking the roads and civil disobedience is setting a good example”, and proposed an amendment which was rejected. Colr. McCann’s original motion was successful.