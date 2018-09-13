Young woman dies following road crash in Derry

An teenager has died following a road traffic collision on the Letterkenny Road in Derry on Wednesday night.

Police said the 18-year-old woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that was involved in the collision at around 11.30pm close to Nixon’s Corner.

Two other females were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “No other vehicles were involved in the collision.”

He added; “Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Letterkenny Road last night and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1436 12/09/18.”

The Letterkenny Road was closed between the junctions with Balloughry Road and Braehead Road for a time.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion had expressed sympathy following the death of the woman.

The Foyle MP said: “The news that an 18-year-old woman has died in a road collision on the outskirts of Derry has come as a shock to the local community.

“This death is a terrible tragedy and will be devastating for the young woman’s family.

“Any death on our roads is one too many.

“I want to express my sympathy to the friends and family of the young woman who lost her life at this sad and difficult time.

“I would also offer my support to the two women injured and wish them a full and speedy recovery”