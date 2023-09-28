Young woman ‘very distressed’ after losing wedding ring in Derry city centre
A young woman has been left ‘very distressed’ after losing her wedding ring in Derry city centre.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
The PSNI have urged members of the public to come forward.
The ring was lost near the bus stop at Bus Stop Stores on Foyle Street between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, September 16,
“The ring is of great sentimental value and naturally has left this young lady very distressed. If anyone has any information regarding this item, call police on 101 quoting reference number 930 of 27/09/2023,” they said.