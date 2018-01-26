Youth worker set to replace Tony Hassan

Sources close to Sinn Féin have indicated that the person set to replace Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan on Derry City and Strabane District Council is locally based youth worker Conchúr McCauley.

The ‘Journal’ understands that Conchúr McCauley’s name is the only one to be nominated ahead of the weekend convention to be held by the local Cumann (Association) in Shantallow.

The 29-year-old lives in the Shantallow area of Derry and has been a member of Sinn Féin from his teenage years.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “The selection convention will take place this weekend and the successful candidate’s name then has to be ratified by the party Ard Comhairle . Once that process is fully concluded, we will announce our new councillor for the Ballyarnett ward .”

Derry’s longest serving Sinn Fein Councillor, Tony Hassan, announced that he is standing down from Derry City & Strabane District Council last week.

Colr. Hassan was first elected to Derry City Council in 1997 and has successfully fought every election since, including to the new super council after reorganisation of Local Government created Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Colr. Hassan is among the longest serving councillors on council today and will be standing down from his role in late February after 21 years in office.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ last week, Councillor Hassan said: “It has been a privilege for me to have served the people of the Greater Shantallow area for over 21 years.”

He also wished his successor well in the role.