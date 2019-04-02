Youths attend organised fight: Parents urged to monitor children’s social media

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper has said that social media was used to promote an organised fight in the Glen area of the city yesterday evening.

Councillor Cooper, who was on the ground in the area along with local youth workers, said police did arrive at the scene but were advised that the situation had been brought under control.

He was speaking after it emerged that dozens of young people had gathered in the Glen on Monday night and were witnessed running on to the Northland Road.

Speaking to the Journal, Colr. Cooper said that it was apparent that the fight was organised in advance and that social media had played a role in the large number of young people who had gathered in the area.

“It seems to have been organised with some youths coming from the area, and others from other areas.

“It seems there were a couple of them in a fight, although the majority weren’t involved, and then there were youngsters running after each other and they ended up spilling out on to Northland Road and then back at Cregganburn. There were about 30 to 40 of them.”

Colr. Cooper said one boy was witnessed having sustained injuries.

“The youth workers and myself calmed the situation and order was restored and youth workers were able to engage with the young people,” he said.

Colr. Cooper said that police appeared and were advised by himself and the youth workers on the ground to move out of the area in order to minimise the risk of exacerbating the situation.

Colr. Cooper urged parents to ensure they are informed about their children’s whereabouts, and also urged them to keep an eye on their social media.