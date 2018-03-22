Youths ‘cannot hold Galliagh to ransom’ - Duffy

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has said that a small group of young people involved in a catalogue of anti-community activity this week cannot hold the entire Galliagh community to ransom.

Speaking after a spate of attacks and incidents of anti-social behaviour over recent weeks, Councillor Duffy said: “It’s deeply worrying the growing catalogue of anti-community incidents carried out by a very small group of young people in Galliagh this week.

“We have seen local homes being damaged in stoning attacks, cars and Translink buses being attacked .I have also learned that a Fire Engine was attacked on a call out.

“Road signs have been burned and attempts to block the road with burning traffic cones.

“Community representatives tried their best to quell the incidents but it’s a very hard situation to deal with in such circumstances.

“Residents should not have to live with this carry on right on their doorsteps.”

“Strenuous efforts have been made by elected representatives, residents, community groups and the police over recent times and it’s clear that this has not been successful in finding all the answers to the problems being encountered here,” Colr Duffy added.