Youths scaling roof of old college block

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has warned that there could be a serious accident or worse as youths continue to access the old Foyle College site.

Colr. Cusack was speaking after youths were witnessed climbing onto the roof of the multi-storey building which was formerly the Foyle College Junior School, Northland Road.

Colr. Cusack stated: “I have been alerted by residents of Kylemore Park, which backs onto the old school, that children have been witnessed vandalising and climbing on the roof of the main building over the weekend. This is a very concerning safety issue and could result in a serious injury or worse.

“I had highlighted the problem to the Education Authority and the PSNI earlier in the year and Estate Services were contracted to monitor the site.

“The PSNI also agreed to increase their patrols. Unfortunately, because the site is so open it is a difficult task. I have, therefore, alerted the relevant bodies about what’s occurring and would appeal to parents to do what they can to deter their children from the area.”

Colr. Cusack added: “The Community Safety Wardens are also on board with the issue and will do what they can to help. Meanwhile, I would ask that if anyone sees any activity on the site to report it immediately, you could prevent a tragedy.”

The Department of Education has confirmed its intention to build a new £20m school and college on the recently vacated site. The new Ardnashee School and College will see the transfer of primary and secondary school pupils from their current campus at Belmont, off Racecourse Road in the coming years.

The Department has confirmed that work could start as early as 2019.