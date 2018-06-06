Zero Waste North West to hold AGM

Zero Waste North West will be holding their annual general meeting on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in Pilots Row.

Maeve O’Neill, ZWNW’s current vice-chair, said: “This has been a fantastic year for the environmental movement locally and globally. Locally, our council unanimously adopted the ‘Zero Waste Circular Economy’ Strategy for our council area in December, marking a significant step change for our region, environmentally, economically and socially.”

For more information on ZWNW or if you want to join please visit its Facebook page or its website at http://derryair.eu/ or just come along on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in Pilots Row.