Derry beats Belfast to win Best Kept City award

Derry has seen off competition from Belfast to be crowned the 2018 Best Kept City.

The 2018 Best Kept Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport took place in Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen recently.

The Peace Bridge in Derry.

The awards are organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council and its president, Doreen Muskett, said the event was a celebration of "civic pride".

“It is wonderful to recognise the excellent efforts that have been put in from each town and village represented here today.

"The fantastic work that has been carried out, largely by volunteers, emphasises the value of civic pride and the importance of making practical improvements to future-proof our communities.

“The Best Kept Awards would cease to exist if it wasn’t for our judges, volunteers and enthusiastic participants from across Northern Ireland.

"A special thank you to Belfast City Airport for its continued support of the awards and dedication to environmental initiatives.”

Donaghmore took the title for the Best Kept Small Village, while Randalstown, Best Kept in the All-Ireland Awards, took the title of Best Kept Small Town. Enniskillen and Bangor were crowned winner of the Best Kept Medium Town and Best Kept Large Town respectively. Derry took the title of Best Kept City.