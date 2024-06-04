Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular supermarket chain has launched a nationwide search for its first ever crisp taster. Crisp connoisseurs’ primary responsibility will be to taste and review a variety of Aldi’s current and new flavours before providing feedback to help shape future snack offerings.

The job description reads: “Attention savoury snackers, Aldi has just launched applications for the UK’s most spud-tacular job. “We’re looking for one very lucky snack connoisseur to take on the role of a lifetime and become our official Crisp Taster.

“Taste a selection of our current and brand-new crisp flavours for FREE and tell us what you think to help us decide on products in our range! It doesn’t get much easier (or tastier) than that.”

To be in with a chance of landing the ‘spud-tacular’ job crisp lovers can apply by sending a minute-long application video including their name, age and where they are from, along with their favourite Aldi crisps, why you should be the Crisp Taster and what your social media handles are. The deadline for entries is Sunday, June 16.

If you’re successful, you’ll then need to be available to taste the crisps at home between 17th June and 1st July.