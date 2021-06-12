Christian Eriksen receives CPR after collapsing during Denmark vs Finland

Fans were visibly distressed by the scenes (Getty Images)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

A tweet from UEFA said the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

BBC coverage of the incident cut to the studio after several minutes before programming was concluded.

Presenter Alex Scott said: “I can't believe what we are witnessing. Football goes out of the window. You are thinking about his family and the rest of the players. I just picked up the phone and text my mother to say I love her. It's a reminder of how quickly things can change.

“All we can do is sit here and hope that he pulls through this. We need to keep sending prayers.”

Several players offered messages of support on social media platforms.

West Ham United star Jesse Lingard tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers go out to christian eriksen and his family praying everything is ok”.