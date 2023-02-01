The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest takes place in the UK for the first time in 25 years when the show comes live from Liverpool. The full semi-final line-up has been revealed and the nations now know when they compete and who they will be up against.

Taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the semi-finals will be contested by 31 countries. They will take place across two days and each show will be split in two.

The first of the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 9, with the second happening on Thursday May 11.

Over the course of the two nights, countries who have already automatically qualified for the 2023 show will vote. On night one this will be Germany, Spain and Italy. Semi-final two will see the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Spain vote on the competing nations.

The semi-finals will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Rylan and were determined randomly by drawing countries from six pots (based on historical voting patterns) to determine in which Semi-Final (and which half of that show) they would compete in.

The ‘Big 5’ countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the Semi-Finals, nor will Ukraine this year as reigning champions, but it was randomly decided which of the two Semi-Finals each country will be able to vote on.

The final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 13.

First Semi-Final- Tuesday May 9- 8pm

First Half of Show

Croatia – HRT

Ireland – RTÉ

Latvia – LTV

Malta – PBS

Norway – NRK

Portugal – RTP

Serbia – RTS

Second Half of Show

Azerbaijan – İctimai

Czech Republic ČT

Finland – YLE

Israel – IPBC/Kan

Moldova – TRM

Netherlands – AVROTROS

Sweden – SVT

Switzerland – SRG / SSR

AJ Odudu and Rylan will host the Eurovision 2023 semi-final draw

Second Semi-Final Tuesday May 11 8pm

First Half of Show

Armenia – AMPTV

Belgium – VRT

Cyprus – CyBC

Denmark – DR

Estonia – ERR

Greece – ERT

Iceland – RÚV

Second Half of Show

Australia – SBS

Austria – ORF

Georgia – GPB

Lithuania – LRT

Poland – TVP

San Marino – SMRTV

