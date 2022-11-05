Farmhouse Inns has decided to throw its hat into the Christmas hot beverage ring this festive season as they unveil The Carvery Mock-a . With restaurants around the country you shouldn’t have to travel far to get your hands on one of these winter warmers - but what on earth are they?

Simply put, it’s a cup of Sunday roast gravy , served with or without a Yorkshire pud for dipping. The tongue-in-cheek promotion from the restaurant chain comes as several high street coffee shops have wheeled out their various holiday flavours, including Starbucks announcing seven additional flavours this Christmas season.

Speaking about the promotion, Senior Marketing Manager for Farmhouse Inns Emma Smith said “Gravy is seen by many as the most important part of a carvery dinner, so why not enjoy a cup of it for free at your local Farmhouse Inns?”

“It doesn’t matter if you want to enjoy the new festive serve with one of our classic, best-in-class carveries, or if you just want a warming drink to take away – head into your local Farmhouse Inns this week and pick up a Carvery Mock-a while stocks last.”

Those wishing to partake in a Carvery Mock-a can visit their local Farmhouse Inns and ask for the drink by name when stepping up to the carvery station , in which they’ll receive a piping hot cup of gravy in a festive red cup .

While it might seem an unusual concept, people have been enjoying a Bovril for decades - the famous meat-based beverage of yesteryear. So, whether you want to savour a Carvery Mock-a on your roast or simply have it as a hot drink, the choice is yours..

Farmhouse Inns locations

If you can’t wait to get your hands on a steaming mug of gravy, you’ll need to head over to your nearest Farmhouse Inn. To locate the restaurants closest to you, visit their website and enter your postcode. Alternatively, here’s the full list of locations by county:

