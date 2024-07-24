Fears record number of people in Northern Ireland risking their health using sunbeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s feared more people across Northern Ireland are risking their lives by using sunbeds to achieve a tan after a pretty dark and dreary summer.

New research by cancer specialists at The Devonshire Clinic analysed the latest search trends to reveal a big spike in popularity over the past four years.

In 2020, the term sunbed (and over 500 related keywords, such as sun beds near me and tanning beds) was searched an average of 7,110 times a month in Northern Ireland.

In 2024, this rocketed to 16,010 – that's a 125.18% increase.

“14 years ago, I discussed research that found teenagers who use sunbeds are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

"The fact that now, almost a decade and a half later, sunbed popularity is actually rising is incredibly distressing.

“Using sunbeds can also increase skin aging, leading to premature wrinkles and skin damage, so while you may be happy with your looks right now, in the long run, all you're doing is making things worse down the line.