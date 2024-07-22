Jollyes launches new doggy bags to help combat fouling across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a number of councils hike their fines for dog fouling to £200 as part of a zero tolerance crackdown, Jollyes, Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing pet retailer, has launched a new range of poo bags so owners won’t be ‘caught short’.

To celebrate the launch of the new ‘Rufus & Rosie’ Power Poo Bags range, Jollyes stores across Northern Ireland are giving away free packs on Friday July 26 to the first 140 customers to encourage owners to act responsibility when walking their dog. A total of 30,240 free bags will be given away to customers in Northern Ireland stores this Friday.

The ‘Rufus & Rosie’ range comes complete with a battery-like indicator that tells pet owners when they’re running low and need to restock. The bags come in both green and black and cost only 69 pence for a 15 bag roll.

Jollyes Northern Ireland Regional Manager, Laura Hadden said it only takes a small minority of irresponsible dog owners to earn everyone a bad name.

Laura said: “There is such a strong feeling about dog fouling in communities right across Northern Ireland and this is evidenced by the number of councils increasing their fixed penalty fines to £200.

“Many councils are adopting zero tolerance approaches to dog fouling which means if you are caught letting your dog foul, it could cost you £200.

“At Jollyes we know the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and clean up after their pet, but we wanted to help as sometimes even with the best will in the world owners can get caught out and run out of bags.

“The ‘Rufus & Rosie’ range gives dog walkers a timely reminder that they are running low and they should purchase more bags to avoid a hefty fine.”

To find out more about Jollyes visit www.jollyes.co.uk