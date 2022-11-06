An extra bank holiday has been added to the calendar to mark the coronation of King Charles III in 2023. People in the UK will be allowed time to celebrate as they will have a day off school and work, if their jobs allow it.

This was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (November 6). King Charles III’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also have a smaller coronation ceremony on the same day.

Sunak confirmed the day will be “a unique moment for the country”. He said: "I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour."

The new bank holiday will take place on Monday, May 8 in 2023, which is two days after the coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey. The reason the bank holiday is scheduled two days after the occasion is to avoid clashing with local elections, which happen across England on May 4.

A coronation is a special official ceremony where the crowning of a nation’s King or Queen takes place. It’s a very fancy and important occasion as it sees the crown symbolically placed on the head of the monarch.