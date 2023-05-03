The highly-anticipated Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to drop on Netflix soon, bringing with a whole slate of new faces to the Bridgerton universe. The limited series will feature fan favourites Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton, but there will be two actors playing each character.

The six-part prequel will run across two timelines, with the story centred on young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence in the early years of her marriage to King George III and how their relationship shaped the Ton as viewers know it.

Since the confirmation of the upcoming spin-off series, fans have been desperate to find out who will play the young counterpart of the iconic titular role. Netflix confirmed that India Amarteifio would play young Queen Charlotte in the show in September 2022.

The exciting announcement was confirmed on the Bridgerton social media accounts with a statement that read: “Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed.”

Amarteifio spoke to The Standard about the role where she said: “I know how loved and cherished the show is and I just wanted to do it as much justice as possible.” Amarteifio was born in Kingston upon Thames and grew up in Twickenham. She joined the Richmond Academy of Dance in 2012, where she earned a scholarship to attend the Sylvia Young Theatre School

So, what else might you have seen India Amarteifio in? Here’s everything you need to know about the actress.

India Amarteifio age

Indian Amarteifio was born on September 17, 2001.

What else has India Amarteifio been in?

Before her work on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, India Amarteifio had a long list of credits in TV and film as well as in stage shows like The Lion King. Her best known on screen work came when she played Lizzie Peach in the Netflix show Sex Education.

Here is a list of some of India’s onscreen credits:

Gangsta Granny - Florence (2013)

The Interceptor - Hannah/Chloe (2015)

Doctor Who - Alison (2015)

Hank Zipzer - Simone Green (2015)

The Evermoor Chronicles - Lacie Fairburn (2015-2017)

Fungus the Bogeyman - Ella (2015)

Line Of Duty - Sophie Huntley - (2017)

The Tunnel - Maya Roebuck - (2017-2018)

Unforgotten - Kaz (2019)

Sex Education - Lizzie Peach (2019)

Military Wives - Frankie (2019)

The Midwich Cuckoos - Nora Randall (2022)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Young Charlotte (2023)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to drop on Netflix on May 4, 2023.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story full cast

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, the Queen of Great Britain and Ireland

of Great Britain and Ireland India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the Queen’s gossip-mongering secretary

Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Corey Mylchreest as young King George III

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Violet’s mother

Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Violet’s father

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

You can be the first to watch by signing up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution