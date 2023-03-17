The National Education Union (NEU) has confirmed no strike action will take place over the next two weeks. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will meet with unions today (March 17) to begin talks.

In a joint statement, the Department for Education and NEU said the talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction and continue over the weekend.

The statement reads: “The government and the education trade unions, Association of School and College leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASWUT and National Education Union have agreed to move into a period of intensive talks. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.

Teacher strikes in England have been paused

“In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced."