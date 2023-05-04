News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What are the most common passwords? Top 20 for 2022 revealed despite cyber security warnings

These are the top 20 passwords with a high risk of a breach

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 4th May 2023, 21:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 21:13 BST

It may be easier to choose a simple password, one that you can remember in an instant, so you can quickly log-in to your email, laptop or computer. 

But having an easy password can mean hackers are more likely to crack them and eventually leak your data. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The government issued regular warnings to millions of people to protect themselves from cyber attacks. 

In a recent statement, the government advised that people should use a mixture of capital letters and lowercase characters. 

Most Popular

    The GCHQ Twitter page posted: “When you use different passwords or your important accounts, it can be hard to remember them all. Create strong, memorable password using 3 random word.”

    Action Fraud says analysis has shown that 86 per cent of frauds had a cyber element to them, with the crimes among some of the most common criminal offences in the UK. But the body says that despite the threat continuing to grow, people can take steps to prevent it. 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    By following just a few quick and simple steps, you can make it harder for cyber criminals to get into your devices and online accounts. They advise creating a separate password for your email, use three random words, save them in your browser and turn on two-factor authentication among plenty of other steps you can take to protect yourself.

    The password manager system NordPass has revealed the top 50 most common passwords used amongst the public in 2022. They have also assessed how current events affect our passwords..

    Commonly used passwords in 2022:

    password

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    123456

    123456789

    guest

    qwerty

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    12345678

    111111

    12345

    col123456

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    123123

    1234567

    1234

    1234567890

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    000000

    555555

    666666

    123321

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    654321

    7777777

    123

    Related topics:HackersPeopleEmail