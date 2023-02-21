The beginning of the week (February, 20) has seen unseasonably mild conditions with temperatures reaching highs of 16C in parts of the UK such as Suffolk, when temperatures usually average at 8C for this time of the year.

BBC meteorologist Helen Willets discussed the unusual temperatures in her forecast, saying the warm temperatures are set to continue for the beginning of the week due to Atlantic air making its way across the UK. In Glasgow it’s been surprisingly warmer than usual, although it’s just as rainy as ever.

However, like many current weather forecasts, Willets did confirm the unusually nice weather was to be short lived as she confirmed conditions are expected to turn ‘wintry’. Temperatures could see lows of -1C as the usual wintry conditions for February are set to return, with temperatures set to drop three or four degrees from what they have been lately.

Willets said: "Behind this weather front we’ve got a change in wind direction so that northwesterly will bring a chillier feel for much of us, quite a bit of cloud, some rain as well, that rain really dragging its heels to clear in the southeast and East Anglia, and something a little bit wintry over the hills but it is February after all.”

She continued: "Now there could be a few wintry flurries heading their way southwards during Wednesday night into Thursday, I think the main thing Thursday morning is the chilly start. A fairly widespread frost returning for many and it won’t be the only frost that we see in the coming nights either. Ridge of high pressure."

Weather outlook for Glasgow Thursday to Saturday:

Frosty, bright start Thursday but some rain arriving from the west. Showers at first then dry, bright and cold on Friday. Dry with sunny spells and overnight frosts from Saturday.

So, what is the forecast for the UK looking like from the Met Office? Here’s what the official forecast looks like for the UK.

Met Office weather forecast

Wednesday

There will be a band of cloud covering most of the UK with the occasional rain in some places. Colder, breezy, brighter conditions follow although with showers that will turn wintry on hills.

Outlook for Thursday to Friday

As we move into the end of the week the conditions will be more settled with some dry and sunny spells peaking through. Winds will be light to moderate. The main exception here will be northern Scotland which on Thursday can expect a spell of heavy rain and gales here. Temperatures around average.

Met Office long range UK Weather forecast

Saturday February, 25 to Monday March, 6

The weekend will start off with more settled conditions and dry sunny spells. However, parts of the north and eastern areas of the UK will see more wintry showers, mainly in coastal areas. The weekend will turn cloudier with rain in the northwest as the weekend progresses.

Fresh winds may be stronger in the east and far south with the risk of North Sea coastal gales, however, they will remain light to moderate elsewhere. Temperatures will feel widely cold with frost in most areas and icy stretches.

Weather will remain mostly fair with variable clouds and some clear and sunny spells with a few overnight fog patches possible. Eastern coasts are at most risk for wintry showers. Winds again, remaining light to moderate for most but may be strong in southern and coastal areas.