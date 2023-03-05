A video showing a man scrolling through films on Netflix under the genre “Schmunguss” has left people baffled. The video, which first appeared on TikTok, has had more than 5 million views so far, and has seen thousands of people ask what exactly a Schmunguss is.

Netflix has been known for creating odd categories in the past, such as “Irreverent sitcom” and “Emotional dramas for ages 11 to 12” which has led to the possibility this latest grouping could be real. The social media clip showcases several original films, with trailers and all, such as “The Schmunguss Among Us”, “The Schmunguss King” and “I Married a Schmunguss”.

In the clip, a man scrolls through the genre asking: “Can someone tell me what these categories are?", and a woman in the background is heard saying she is “on a VPN’’. As the clip went viral, several viewers started to question whether the very well made skit is actually real.

So is there actually a category on Netflix called Schmunguss, along with several films and series? The answer is no, this is nothing more than a very deliberate yet well made joke on TikTok.

What gives it away? Well, first off, what is a Schmunguss? Not even Google seems to know, despite there being several films and series since 2019 in the genre on Netflix.

I Married A Schmunguss, which according to the video has three seasons dating back as far as 2019, “follows the lives of three crazy couples as they navigate the highs and lows of being married to a complete and total Schmunguss”. According to the video, the programme placed second in TV shows today, and for sure would’ve had many of us interested.

