Weather warnings in place with Britain set for 3 days of heavy rain before cold snap

Parts of Britain will be hit by heavy rain with Met Office weather warnings in place for the next three days before a cold snap is reportedly set to hit the country.

Amber rain warnings, which means there is an increased likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures and power cuts, are in place for both today (27 October) and tomorrow.

The North West of England and parts of Scotland and Wales are expected to be hit the hardest by heavy showers with flash flooding a possibility, the Met Office warned.

Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria could see as much as 8ins of rain fall today, the Mirror reports.

Weather forecast for next three days

Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist, told the Express: “Strong low pressure south of Iceland will direct a narrow stream of moisture toward the UK Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in heavy rainfall for some parts along the west coast of Scotland, North West England and Wales.

"On Wednesday and Wednesday night this will primarily focus on North West England and South West Scotland, where rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are likely and isolated rainfall amounts of 4 inches (200 mm) are possible.

“Thursday night the stream of moisture will shift south. While rain will continue in North West England, pockets of heavy rain will also occur across Wales and South West England.”

Cold snap ‘set to hit Britain’

The Met Office has said that there is a possibility of snow as we go into November with the weather turning colder from Monday.

Temperatures could reportedly drop to -3C in large parts of Scotland while the rest of the UK is expected to stay just above freezing.

The Met Office’s forecast from Sunday 31 November to Tuesday 9 November says: “There is a low risk of a potentially very windy spell lasting into early next week.

“Thereafter, a spell of cooler weather is expected due to northwesterly winds, possibly becoming northerly later.

“It will remain unsettled, where longer spells of rain will be interspersed with showers, and there is the potential for further episodes of strong winds.

“As a result of this, temperatures will be at or below average, and this will be cold enough for snow over the Scottish Highlands.”