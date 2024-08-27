Aldi says its new three-litre air fryer is perfect for students | Aldi

Get ready to head to the middle aisle to snap up what is likely to be a very popular product

As part of its series of sales of student must-haves, discount supermarket chain Aldi is offering a selection of household essentials at low prices, to help with setting up kitchens, bedrooms and desks at the start of the new university terms.

And among the Specialbuys bargains due to land on Thursday, August 29 is a three-litre air fryer, for just £29.99.

It's a perfect size for students, with enough space to cook up an entire meal for one, or a couple of portions of meat and veg or a basket of chips.

The digital controls add a selection of features you normally don't see on a £30 air fryer | Aldi

Unlike a lot of air fryers for less than £30, the Ambiano air fryer also features a fully digital control panel, which gives you a selection of automatic programmes, along with a digital timer and temperature control.

It even has a very clever "shake reminder" which is perfect for remembering to give your food that all-important shuffle during its cooking cycle.

The warranty offered by Aldi is three years, which should be long enough for most university terms, so it's clearly built to last. And that's going to make it ideal for daily use.

Other student bargains we've spotted include this Visage hot air brush, which has a 360-degree air flow, ceramic coated heat plate, and ionic technology. All for £9.99.

And finally, if you're a fan of the Stanley Quencher Cup, but can't quite justify the price, Aldi is offering some very similar travel flasks for £5.99. They come in a selection of pastel colours and hold over a litre of liquid, keeping it hot or cold for hours. A much cheaper option.