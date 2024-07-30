Enjoy a meal and sea views from your five-star hotel | loveholidays.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re eyeing a late-summer break but prices are looking just a little astronomical over the school holidays, there’s some great deals starting to emerge for September stays. And if it’s a luxury five-star stay at a bargain price you’re after, then we might have the deal for you.

The Senza Garden Holiday Club is right by the sea | loveholidays.com

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This break is a great choice for families and couples, and the hotel is located in Konakli, Antalya, set against a garden backdrop and right by the sea.

With spacious rooms, a large outdoor pool and spa, plus an onsite restaurant and outdoor terrace with panoramic views over the sea, this is the perfect spot to reset and relax.

The outdoor pool at Senza Garden Holiday Club | loveholidays,com

You can soak up the Turkish sunshine on the sun terrace by the pool, or treat yourself to a traditional hammam - Turkish bath and steam room - at the spa.

If you want an adventure, there’s water sports and bike rental, and nearby Alayna has plenty of history and culture to discover.

And if you’re bringing the little ones there's a kids' club, outdoor play area and an evening entertainment programme.

Sea views and a terrace by the pool | loveholidays.com

Flights depart London Gatwick on Sunday, September 29. Flights from other airports are available but prices vary.